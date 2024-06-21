Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fight between two men has caused damage to two shops in Portsmouth with police appealing for witnesses.

A fight between two men caused damage to Gilbert’s sweet shop and Daisy O’Neill’s Hair Salon on Eastney Road on Wednesday, June 19. | Chris Broom

Gilbert’s sweet shop and Daisy O’Neill’s Hair Salon on Eastney Road both sustained damage on Wednesday, June 19 after reports that two men were fighting outside. The incident occurred around 3.50am and both stores now have chipboard panels on their doors due to the windows being smashed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident with the men, who were accompanied by a woman, believed have driven off in a white Audi. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at around 3:50am on Wednesday 19 June, to reports that two men were fighting outside of Gilbert’s sweet shop on Eastney Road and a window of the shop had been smashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed any suspicious behaviour around this time. We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell camera footage that could help with our investigation.”