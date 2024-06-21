Eastney Road's Gilbert’s sweet shop and Daisy O’Neill’s Hair Salon damaged following fight between two men
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gilbert’s sweet shop and Daisy O’Neill’s Hair Salon on Eastney Road both sustained damage on Wednesday, June 19 after reports that two men were fighting outside. The incident occurred around 3.50am and both stores now have chipboard panels on their doors due to the windows being smashed.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident with the men, who were accompanied by a woman, believed have driven off in a white Audi. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at around 3:50am on Wednesday 19 June, to reports that two men were fighting outside of Gilbert’s sweet shop on Eastney Road and a window of the shop had been smashed.
“On officer attendance, Daisy O’Neill’s Hair Salon was also found to have been damaged. The men were reportedly seen to be accompanied by a woman, and are believed to have left the area in a white Audi.
“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed any suspicious behaviour around this time. We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell camera footage that could help with our investigation.”
Police are asking anyone with information to call 101, or submit the information online. and quote incident number 44240257298. You are also able to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.