Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire Donna Jones (left) during a walkabout with Hampshire Police Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney in Winchester, Hampshire. Pic Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Worried people can register if they feel unsafe, have experienced sexual harassment or hate-based abuse as part of ongoing work to identify dangerous hotspots.

Portsmouth City Council has joined forces with Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (PARCS), to gather intelligence on problem areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner's Safer Streets Fund, it focuses on tackling violence against females in the community. However, anyone who feels unsafe can report places where they feel at risk of sexual or hate-based violence and harassment.

It is hoped intelligence will help to identify perpetrators and reduce sexual abuse and crimes.

Donna Jones, the county’s police and crime commissioner, said: ‘I am delighted to see this funding being used to help women and girls feel less at risk of sexual or hate-based crimes.

‘By working together, we can combat the hate, harassment and sexual violence that blight so many lives.

‘This is one of a number of excellent initiatives that range from prevention, right through to supporting victims in a timely manner when they have been through the worst crime you can survive.’

Several hotspots have undergone improvements in recent months, including community artwork to make spaces more welcoming.

New CCTV and lighting have been installed at Portsbridge Underpass in Cosham and Belmont Path in Somerstown, to improve route safety.

Hampshire Constabulary is undertaking further training alongside licensed premises around identifying potentially vulnerable people and how to safeguard them, increased patrols, and partnership work to target and disrupt perpetrators of gender-based violence and sexual crime.

Claire Alldis, service manager at PARCS said: ‘We know from research that women and those of marginalised genders are more likely to experience these types of behaviours directed at them, and they are unlikely to make a report for various reasons.

‘By listening to the community, we can understand their experiences and implement positive changes that aim to make the city safer for all. We need to challenge the attitudes and behaviours in our society that have gone unchecked for decades, that some people feel they can get away with. Initiatives like this help to challenge the status quo and let everyone know that hate, harassment and sexual violence of any kind should not and will not be tolerated.’

Councillor Jason Fazackarley, member for safety, said: ‘We want people to tell us the places in the city where we can make a difference and improve safety in the community. We know from other projects that environmental changes, such as improved lighting, can make a real difference to how safe people feel and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.’

This project is one of several schemes aimed at tackling violence against women and girls in the community.

A network of businesses and venues across the city is being established where staff are trained to look out for abusive behaviour and support those who have experienced harassment or sexual violence.

SEE ALSO: Police patrols increase

Residents can report places of concern in confidence by texting PARCS on 07860 022 932.