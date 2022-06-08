Police are appealing for witnesses after a 90-year-old man was knocked over outside Lloyds Bank on Victoria Road, Aldershot.

The incident happened between 2pm and 2.10pm on Saturday, June 4.

As well as a concussion, the elderly man also suffered cuts and bruises to his body - although fortunately he did not sustain any more serious injuries.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

Police are now making enquiries to trace the van and the driver, and ask anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

A spokeswoman said: ‘If you can help, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting 44220220931.

‘Alternatively, you can update an existing crime report with the reference number above by visiting our website.