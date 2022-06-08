Elderly man injured when knocked over by van in Hampshire accident as police appeal for witnesses

AN ELDERLY man has been left with a concussion after being knocked over by a reversing van which did not stop at the scene of the accident.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 12:26 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 90-year-old man was knocked over outside Lloyds Bank on Victoria Road, Aldershot.

The incident happened between 2pm and 2.10pm on Saturday, June 4.

As well as a concussion, the elderly man also suffered cuts and bruises to his body - although fortunately he did not sustain any more serious injuries.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

Police are now making enquiries to trace the van and the driver, and ask anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

A spokeswoman said: ‘If you can help, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting 44220220931.

‘Alternatively, you can update an existing crime report with the reference number above by visiting our website.

‘Or, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave information anonymously.’