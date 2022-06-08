One person dies and more injured after vehicle drives into a crowd in Berlin

AT least one person was killed and eight others injured after a vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin, rescue services said.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 11:58 am
The incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital, Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said.

Mr Dams said the suspected driver of the vehicle had been detained.

It was unclear whether the incident – which happened near the Breitscheid Square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths – was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, he added.

Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who confirmed the casualty figures, was not immediately able to provide further information on the victims.

Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.

More updates on the incident are expected throughout the day.