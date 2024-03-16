Elderly woman struck by car in hit and run incident involving stolen vehicle in Hampshire
The woman, in her 70s, was involved in the collision with a blue Toyota Yaris at 4.31pm yesterday afternoon (March 15). Police rushed to the scene in Bursledon Road, Southampton, at the junction with Bath Road.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota did not stop at the scene and the vehicle was located shortly afterwards in Deacon Road."
Police said the car had been reported stolen from an address in Newcombe Road, Southampton. The theft took place between 5.30pm last Wednesday and 4.15pm yesterday.
Officers are searching for two men who fled the scene at the time. The force is encouraging anyone who saw them or the collision to get in touch with them. They said: "Witnesses reported two males running away from the car. They are described as Asian and aged in their mid 20s. One had a beard and the other was wearing a purple beanie hat.
If you have any information about this collision, or the identity of the two men seen leaving the Toyota, please get in touch with us. We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage." Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240112208, or submit a report via the police website.