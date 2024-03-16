Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers in Fareham caught 133 people speeding on Southampton Road last Saturday and Sunday. The force broke the news in a summary of their activity on Facebook.

Over 130 people were caught speeding in Fareham on Southampton Road last weekend. Picture: Fareham Police.

They added that the fastest recorded speed was from a motorist travelling at 66mph in a 40mph zone.

Police said there were no car meets in the area, following recent incidents in Port Solent and elsewhere, though one person was stopped for "driving other than in accordance with a driving licence", and issued a ticket for someone "driving without a valid test certificate".