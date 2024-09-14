Officers have seized a large amount of Class A drugs and cash following an “emergency” raid in Southsea.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people were arrested after a warrant was executed last night (September 13). Police from The Neighbourhood Enforcement Team and the Portsmouth Priority Crime Team carried out the operation.

Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that “a large quantity of suspected class A drugs have been seized from the property, as well as a substantial amount of cash”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said enquiries are ongoing following the arrest of two suspects, who remain in police custody.

“The investigation continues - more details to follow,” they added. “If you know of drug dealing in your area, you can report it by calling 101, or you can report it online.” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for further details.