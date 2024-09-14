Police raid Southsea property arresting two people and seizing "substantial" amount of narcotics and cash
Two people were arrested after a warrant was executed last night (September 13). Police from The Neighbourhood Enforcement Team and the Portsmouth Priority Crime Team carried out the operation.
Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that “a large quantity of suspected class A drugs have been seized from the property, as well as a substantial amount of cash”.
They said enquiries are ongoing following the arrest of two suspects, who remain in police custody.
“The investigation continues - more details to follow,” they added. “If you know of drug dealing in your area, you can report it by calling 101, or you can report it online.” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for further details.