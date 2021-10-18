Emergency worker assaulted as youths run rampage across Hedge End

The incident happened in Hedge End on Thursday and came during a wider spell of disruption.

Police have said that a group of around 20-30 young people were involved in a number of public order incidents in and around Drummond Road, Whites Road and the Grange Park area in Hedge End at around 8.20pm on October 14.

A dispersal order was put in place in those areas between 6pm on Friday and 5.59pm yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dispersal order was put in place over the weekend

Officers were also able to seize any items used in the commission of anti-social behaviour, while those under 16 would have been taken to their home address and follow-up work done with their parents.

There were no further incidents over the weekend.

As part of police enquires into the incidents on Thursday evening, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from Hedge End, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

A 16-year-old boy from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

SEE ALSO: Police charge teenager with two burglaries in Fareham

The two boys were released on conditional bail until Friday, November 26, while the girl was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Eastleigh District Commander, Chief Inspector Marcus Cator, said: ‘Our officers conducted high visibility patrols in these areas over to the weekend to reassure the public and deal with any ongoing issues.

‘We will always seek to take robust and appropriate action against those responsible for causing harm and disorder within our local communities.

‘As always, if you see or witness any suspicious activity – including anti-social behaviour – please do continue reporting this to police via the Hampshire Constabulary website or by calling 101.

‘It helps us to build up a bigger picture of issues impacting our communities and allows us to allocate the appropriate resources to those dedicated areas to resolve any ongoing issues.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron