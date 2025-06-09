A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and various motoring offences.

Officers stopped a male driving in the early hours of Saturday (June 7) in the Fareham area. He was given a roadside drug test, which he reportedly failed.

Fareham Police issued a report on social media. The force said: “A 39 year old man from Emsworth was stopped whilst driving in Fareham.

“Not only was the man found to be in possession of cannabis but also tested positive for cannabis in his system during roadside drugs test. The vehicle being driven had no insurance, no MOT and the man's licence had already been disqualified.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of cannabis, and reported for driving with no insurance, no MOT and driving whilst disqualified.” The man’s vehicle was also seized under section 165 of the road traffic act.