Two boys who assaulted a man and jumped on to the railway line to flee police have been arrested.

The victim, aged in his 60s, was rushed to hospital after being jumped by the two 15-year-olds last Tuesday (June 3). A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were called to QuickSnack near Havant Railway Station at 4.40pm.

“It was reported that earlier that day, the man had attempted to stop two teenage boys whom he suspected of shoplifting and had been pushed to the floor,” she added. “The man suffered a serious injury to his back as a result and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.”

The police spokeswoman said a member of the public tried to stop the two boys from fleeing the scene. They then proceeded to run away and get onto the train tracks.

South Western Railway reported there was a trespasser on the line between Havant and Fratton, which caused chaos for commuters. Multiple services were cancelled or severely delayed. British Transport Police officers were called to Havant and assisted their Hampshire colleagues, conducting searches on the railway line. Two arrests linked to the incident have been made.

A 15-year-old boy from Arundel, West Sussex, was detained on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, robbery, going equipped for theft, theft from a shop and possessing a sharp pointed article in a public place. Another male, 15, from Pulborough in West Sussex, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery.

The pair have been released on conditional bail until September 3. Police enquiries are currently ongoing.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said a thorough search of the tracks were conducted. She added: “Officers were called to the line at Havant station at around 4.45pm on June 3 to reports of a person on the tracks.”