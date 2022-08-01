Jacob Woodford, 29, called 999 and falsely claimed to have the weapon while staying in a caravan at a holiday camp in Selsey, Sussex.

The court heard he had a sawn-off shotgun, which he said he would use to threaten the officer, and harm himself.

Jacob Woodford, 29, of Benhams Road, Southampton, was jailed after threatening to kill police officers with a shotgun. Picture: Sussex Police.

During the phone call, on September 8, he also falsely said he had a hostage tied up inside the caravan.

Armed response officers and police negotiators promptly rushed to the scene.

Woodford, of Benhams Road, Southampton, surrendered to police after a one hour stand-off.

He was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, and was later charged with sending a communication conveying a threatening message, under the Malicious Communications Act.

Woodford admitted to the charge in court, and appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on July 8.

He made the threats one month after being given a suspended prison sentence for assaulting a police officer in Hampshire.

For the offence, and breaching his suspended sentence, Woodford was given ten months in prison.

The court heard police attended the holiday park earlier that day, at 6.42pm, and arrested a person known to Woodford on suspicion of assault – later released without charge.

Woodford then admitted drinking vodka and mixers, before calling to demand the person be released from police custody, while also stating he would end his own life.

During the 999 call, he claimed he had a firearm and said he was going to kill any officers sent to respond to the incident.

The court heard he said: ‘I’ve got someone here, he can’t speak right now, he’s tied up.’

Woodford eventually agreed to surrender to police, and during his interview he apologised for his ‘drunken mistake’.

Officers searched the caravan and did not find any weapons, and no evidence of anyone else being inside.

Detective Sergeant Chris May, from Chichester CID, said: ‘Woodford’s drunken 999 call caused great concern.

‘Our contact handler acted professionally to keep him calm and gather important information, but Woodford continued to escalate the situation by making threats to harm himself and others.

‘The offence he committed was less than one month after he had received a suspended prison sentence from West Hampshire Magistrates’ Court for assaulting a police officer.

‘His threatening phone call needlessly put himself, our officers, and other members of the public at risk.

‘It also meant that specialist officers could have been prevented from attending a potentially critical incident elsewhere while they responded to him.