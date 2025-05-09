Evidence of drug use at site of derelict building that caught fire in Southsea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Evidence of drug use has now emerged at a derelict Southsea building that caught fire on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters put out the blaze on Osborne Road just before 8pm on Tuesday, May 6, having been alerted at 5pm. | Hampshire Fire & Rescue

As reported on Thursday, an arson probe has been launched by police after the blaze in Osborne Road around 5pm that led to firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham and Havant racing to the scene before it was extinguished around 8pm.

Now the owner of the site, Brassfile Ltd, has said the fire happened in a shop next to the old casino where it had been thought the incident happened. It has also been revealed that drug paraphernalia was found nearby.

A spokesperson for Brassfile Ltd said: “The fire service was able to contain the fire swiftly so as to limit damage. The fire happened on the first floor of the shop next to the former casino building.

“The fire team and police are still investigating and at this stage it is still unclear whether the fire was started deliberately but we understand drug paraphernalia was found nearby.

“If anyone has any further information, they should contact Hampshire Fire and Rescue.”

Meanwhile, an “arson alert” sign was placed outside the building which reads: “If you have any information about this incident or acts of deliberate firesetting contact Hampshire Arson Task Force on 02380 626743.”

A police spokesperson told The News on Thursday: “We were called just before 5.40pm on Tuesday to a report of a fire at a derelict building on Osborne Road. Nobody was injured.

“The incident is currently being treated as arson and we are working alongside the fire service to establish the full circumstances. No arrests have been made at this time.”

A fire service spokesperson previously said there wasn’t a formal investigation into the fire “due to limited safe access into the building”, while a “number of other potential risks meant they weren’t able to excavate it, and it was just a case of looking in through a window”.

But the spokesperson added: “(The fire service) has recorded it as being human act, which could be accidental or deliberate. They also put some arson reduction signs in the area. There was significant damage to the first and second floors.”

The fire service said on Tuesday: “Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham and Havant used jets and an aerial ladder platform vehicle to tackle the flames. The fire was extinguished just before 8pm.”