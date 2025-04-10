Ex-teacher in court over sexual activity with student at catholic school
Paul Davis, 48, of Manor Road North, Southampton, has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged under 16.
The charges relate to offences that are alleged to have taken place in 2021 and 2022 against one teenage girl.
They come as part of enquiries into allegations of child sexual abuse, by those in a position of trust, against former pupils at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Southampton.
Davis, a former teacher at the school, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where the case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on May 6 for a plea hearing.
Davis is the third teacher involved in the sex abuse probe after Edward Waller, 65, of Winter Road, Southsea, denied one count of rape and two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity during an appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court. James Rouse, 48, of Lowford Hill Close, Southampton, pleaded not guilty to sexual activity with a child.