Peter Tobin, who was serving life sentences for three murders, passed away in prison at the age of 76.

The murder, rapist and paedophile died in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh.

One of Britain's most hated serial killers, Peter Tobin - who committed atrocities in Leigh Park - has died aged 76. Picture: Danny Lawrence/PA Wire/Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Tobin’s catalogue of abhorrent crimes included raping two 14-year-old girls in Leigh Park. He was alleged to have raped an eight-year-old girl in Portsmouth before police concluded they had insufficient evidence to secure a conviction.

Tobin’s former wife Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: ‘He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.’

Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and is said to be his third wife, told the publication her late ex-husband enjoyed having power and control, and treated her like a slave.

While she is ‘glad’ he is dead, Ms Wilson said: ‘Everyone knows there were other victims, and he could have made all the difference in the world to grieving families who still don’t know for sure what happened to their loved ones.’

The victims of serial killer Peter Tobin (left - right) Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol. Picture: PA

One night, he drugged and raped two 14-year-old girls who tried to visit a neighbour who was not home after he had moved to a flat in Havant in 1993 to be closer to his son Daniel.

They asked Tobin if they could wait in his flat before he attacked both of them, holding the children at knifepoint and forcing them to drink strong alcohol, before sexually assaulting and raping them.

Tobin stabbed one of them while his son, five at the time, was present.

To try and avoid detection, he called his wife at 2am to collect his son.

Tobin left both girls to die in the property by leaving the gas on, but both of them managed to escape.

He was found by police in Brighton after going into hiding and joining the Jesus Fellowship religious sect, based in Coventry, under an alias.

At Winchester Crown Court on May 18, 1994, he pleaded guilty and was given a 14-year jail sentence.

Tobin is also alleged to have raped an eight-year-old girl over a two month period in 1984. The child lived in the same council block in Portsmouth as him.

It was reported to the police, but after interviews and examinations, they decided there was not enough evidence to proceed.

Police have long suspected Tobin of having more victims and hoped he would give up his secrets before he died in prison.

He was serving a life sentence for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

The killer was also serving life terms for the murders of 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, of Redding, near Falkirk, in 1991, and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol the same year.

Their bodies were found 17 years later, buried in the garden of his former home in Margate, Kent.