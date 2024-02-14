Ex-Winchester mayor, 67, allegedly groped girl, 16, at official event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derek Green is alleged to have touched the 16-year-old girl inappropriately over her clothing at the bonfire and fireworks display in the Hampshire city on November 5, 2022. The 67-year-old, of Battery Hill, Winchester, pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court.

Recorder Donald Tait fixed a four-day trial beginning on March 10 next year. The defendant was released on unconditional bail.