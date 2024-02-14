M27 crash: Eight vehicles involved in crash near Portsmouth causing six miles of delays
Traffic officers attended the multi-vehicle crash westbound between junction 12 and 11 resulting in “severe delays” of around 35 minutes. The eastbound traffic was also impacted due to “onlookers”. Despite the large number of vehicles involved, no one was injured.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.15am today (14 February) to a report of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the M27 westbound between junctions 11 and 12. Eight vehicles were involved. No injuries have been reported.”
AA Traffic News reported the "multi-vehicle crash" and "long delays" with queuing for six miles. "Long delays, queueing traffic for six miles and two lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on M27 Westbound from J12 M275 (Portsmouth) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport),” the AA said.
"Severe delays of 35 minutes on M27 Westbound between A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout) and J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Average speed five mph.”
Traffic delays have also been reported on the A3(M) and on the M275.