Ex-Winchester mayor set for attempted murder trial after woman, 92, dies
A former mayor of Winchester is set to go on trial for the attempted murder of a 92-year-old who died.
David McLean, 71, of Morley Drive, Bishop’s Waltham, was previously charged with attempted murder after Margaret McLean died in Chase Grove, Waltham Chase, on Friday October 7, 2022.
McLean had appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court and then Winchester Crown Court where he indicated a not guilty plea to the charge and will now face a trial on April 29. He remains on conditional bail. A further pre-trial hearing is due on March 22.
Police previously said the two were "known to each other".