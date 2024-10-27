Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ex-Winnie Mandela vigilante due to testify in an infamous murder trial in South Africa is continuing his fight to stay in the UK amid ongoing attempts by the British government to deport him.

Katiza Cebekhulu | Supplied

Former member of the infamous Mandela Football Club, Katiza Cebekhulu fears assassination back in his homeland if deported. But the 54-year-old, who was previously jailed after he was caught brandishing a knife in Portsmouth, has hope of a reprieve to stay in the UK.

Cebekhulu told The News in 2022 he faces a daily life of struggle in the UK after being “abandoned” by the British government - with him “not allowed to get housing or work”. His “horrific” situation had seen him “fall through every welfare crack” leaving him homeless, according to one of his close friends.

Despite his struggles, Cebekhulu has now released his book Winnie Mandela, Stompie Moeketsi & Me; My story of a notorious murder and the events that followed. The book tells the story of how Cebekhulu rose to prominence after becoming the so-called “missing witness” from the high-profile Johannesburg trial in which Winnie Mandela, wife of Nelson Mandela, was accused of the torture and murder of 14-year-old boy Stompie Moeketsi in 1988.

Cebekhulu, just 16 at the time, had claimed he saw Winnie Mandela stab the boy – thought to be a police spy. Cebekhulu disappeared on the eve of the 1991 trial in which he was expected to testify against Winnie Mandela.

He was subsequently imprisoned in Zambia at the request of Nelson Mandela before Fred Bridgland, working as a reporter in Africa at the time, and Baroness Emma Nicholson came to his rescue and secured his release to the UK - where he has since endured difficult times thanks to his unusual alien status.

Cebekhulu was spared prison at Portsmouth Crown Court in April 2022 after admitting possessing a knife. It followed an altercation on February 2 at the Society of St James hostel in Elm Grove where he stayed. A judge decided it would be “unjust” to impose the statutory minimum sentence of six months jail for repeated knife offenders. The ruling was made after the court heard of his troubled past in South Africa that left him struggling to cope and suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

But even after his jail reprieve, Cebekhulu said prison would have been a better option after he was left destitute and unable to comply with the terms of his two-year community order due to his homelessness and status that prevented him from working or claiming benefits.

The former vigilante, who lived in Portsmouth for about 20 years, was handed a 24-month community order. After being spared jail, Cebekhulu, who has previously been jailed for brandishing knives in the city, was not allowed to return to the hostel before a U-turn after intervention from The News.

Katiza Cebekhulu and Baroness Nicholson in South Africa. Pic Supplied

He told The News of the government’s attempts to deport him: “The British government just abandoned me and I am stuck. I have not been allowed to get housing or work. I worry about going back to South Africa but I get no help here. All prime ministers have refused to grant me asylum or residency.”

Speaking after his jail reprieve in 2022, he said: “I am still sleeping in the park. I have been on the street since April 8. It is very cold at night. I am still wearing the clothes from when I was released from prison. I have nowhere to keep my other clothes.”

More than two years on from his court sentence, the government is still pursuing its attempt to deport him but is involved in a legal battle that could yet see him stay. Cebekhulu remains defiant and has seen an upturn in his life after moving away from Portsmouth to London. As well as being buoyed by the release of his book, he told The News he is now undertaking volunteer work three times a week to help the homeless in Stratford.

His efforts to stay in the UK have been helped by his long-time friend and author Mr Bridgland who sought help from a human rights lawyer. It is believed there is a good case for keeping him in the country amid fears he will be assassinated back in South Africa. Mr Bridgland rescued Cebekhulu from a Zambian jail with former MP Baroness Nicholson and wrote two books on his struggles.

Speaking of the deportation application, Mr Bridgland previously told The News: “Katiza has a right to stay in the UK but was never given full asylum rights. If Priti Patel deports him back to South Africa he will likely be assassinated because there are still a lot of Winnie Mandela sympathisers there.”

When Cebekhulu came to Britain he initially worked in a care home in Godalming, Surrey, before the administrators bought a care home of their own in Portsmouth and employed him.

Following his court sentence in 2022 Cebekhulu remained destitute with no money or food and just the clothes on his back while facing an uncertain future. But after contact from The News, a glimmer of hope was offered by the city council. A council spokesman said in 2022 they would “provide every assistance” and were “in contact with Katiza”.

Katiza Cebekhulu’s new book

A Home Office spokesperson confirmed deportation proceedings are still ongoing but after admitting no one would be removed from the country where there are “outstanding concerns”, hope remains for Cebekhulu. The spokesperson said: “The Home Office does not routinely comment on individual cases, and it would be inappropriate to comment on a case where legal proceedings are ongoing.

“All claims are fully considered and decided upon before removal and we would not remove anyone where there were outstanding claims or concerns. Under the UK Borders Act 2007, a deportation order must be made where a foreign national has been convicted of an offence and received a custodial sentence of 12 months or more unless an exception applies.”

To order a copy of Cebekhulu’s new book go to: www.amazon.co.uk/Mandela-Stompie-Moeketsi-notorious-followed/dp/1917293909