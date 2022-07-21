Former member of the infamous Mandela Football Club, Katiza Cebekhulu, 52, told The News recently he has been ‘abandoned’ by the British government after being left homeless on the streets.

He was spared prison at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 12 after admitting possessing a knife. It followed an altercation on February 2 at the Society of St James hostel in Elm Grove where he stayed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katiza Cebekhulu and Baroness Nicholson in South Africa. Pic Supplied

But even after his jail reprieve, Cebekhulu said prison would have been a better option after he was left destitute and unable to comply with the terms of his community order due to his homelessness and alien status that prevented him from working or claiming benefits.

The former vigilante, who has been living in Portsmouth for about 20 years, was handed a 24-month community order. After being spared jail, Cebekhulu, who has previously been jailed for brandishing knives, was not allowed to return to the hostel before a U-turn.

He said of the government’s attempts to deport him: ‘The British government just abandoned me and I am stuck. I have not been allowed to get housing or work.

‘I worry about going back to South Africa but I get no help here and am on the street. All prime ministers have refused to grant me asylum or residency.’

Efforts to keep him in the UK by his long-time friend and author Fred Bridgland have been boosted with a human rights lawyer believing they have a good case for keeping him in the country amid fears he will be assassinated back in South Africa.

But a Home Office spokesman said: ‘This government puts the rights of the British public before those of dangerous criminals.

‘We are clear that any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence should be considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity, wherever it is legal and practical to do so.

‘All claims are fully considered and decided upon before removal and we would not remove anyone where there were outstanding claims or concerns.’