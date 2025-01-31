Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man, who was found guilty of murdering his mother, has today been handed a life sentence.

Anarlyn Jones, 27, of Jacaranda Road in Bordon, was convicted of murder in December 2024, following a nine-day trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Today (January 31), he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22 years for murder at the same court.

Police were called just before 8.00pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, to an address on Station Road, where they discovered the body of 44-year-old Anna Jones.

Her son Anarlyn, who was formerly known as Bronwyn Jones but now identifies as male, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The jury at Portsmouth Crown Court previously heard that Anarlyn Jones had called 999 and told the operator that he had repeatedly stabbed his mother. He said that she had begged him to do it and demons were responsible, which he repeated to officers at the scene.

Anarlyn denied the claims that alcohol and anger drove him to stab his mother but instead, he said that she had begged him to kill her due to health problems, but then changed her mind during the attack.

The court also heard how Anna had 'struggled vigorously' for her life during the attack.

Following the sentence, Senior Investigation Officer DI Howard Broadribb from the Northern Major Investigations team said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Anna’s family, who have had to deal with the devastating loss of their loved one under such traumatic circumstances.

“I am pleased with today’s result and to see Anarlyn Jones put behind bars. He has been shown to be an extremely dangerous individual capable of committing the most unimaginable crime.

“This case and trial was presented with multiple challenges that were dealt with adeptly by the Officer in the Case, DS Lucy Fawcett, to ensure that justice was served.

“I would like to echo the Judge’s commendations in court to DS Fawcett and to all the officers who were first on the scene and to officers who dealt directly with Anarlyn.

“Anarlyn’s selfish act has destroyed a close family unit and no sentence will ever truly be able to compensate for that, or, a life being ended so cruelly and prematurely. However, we hope it can help Anna’s family and friends find some solace at this difficult time.”