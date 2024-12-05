A defendant who cut his mother's throat and then blamed demons for the attack has been found guilty of her murder.

Portsmouth Crown Court | Solent News & Photo Agency

Police were called just before 8pm on Tuesday 9 May 2023 to an address on Station Road, Petersfield, where they discovered the body of 44-year-old Anna Jones.

Her son Anarlyn Jones, 26, of Jacaranda Road in Bordon, who was formerly known and charged with the crime as Bronwyn Jones but now identifies as male, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder on Thursday 11 May 2023.

The jury at Portsmouth Crown Court heard that Anarlyn Jones had called 999 and told the operator that he had repeatedly stabbed his mother, but that she had begged him to do it and demons were responsible, which he repeated to officers at the scene.

Despite this however, the prosecution claimed that Anarlyn had killed his mother in a fit of rage after consuming a 'significant amount of alcohol'.

The jury heard how neighbours saw Anarlyn "clambering up the stairs like something out of a horror film (…) covered head to toe in red (…) carrying a bottle of brandy (…) repeating: 'I've killed her, I've killed her'".

Anarlyn denied that alcohol and anger were the cause and claimed his mother had begged to be killed due to health problems, but then changed her mind during the attack. However, the court heard that Anna Jones had 'struggled vigorously' for her life.

Today he was found guilty of murder ahead of sentencing at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 31.