News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fake police appeal to help to identify young woman with coma circulating on Portsmouth Facebook

A FRAUDULENT police appeal to identify a stricken woman in Portsmouth has been circulating on Facebook.

By Freddie Webb
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Charity Full Fact have identified the post which shows an unconscious woman sitting in a hospital bed is fake. The caption reads: ‘We need urgent help identifying a young woman who was mugged, stabbed and left for dead on the roadside.

NOW READ: Man named and charged with theft from vehicle

Hide Ad

‘She is in a coma right now & the deputies are not able to identify her because she doesn’t have an ID on her. Let’s bump this post so it may reach people who can be able to identify her.’

Most Popular

After analysis by the organisation, it has been deemed not to be real. It uses a picture taken from a 2016 news article about a woman who was critically injured in a car accident in Utah, USA.

The nefarious post has been shared in local groups such as Portsmouth buy and sale everything – racking up hundreds of shares. Almost identical appeals have been circulated in groups across the UK, US and Canada.

Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of 'completely innocent and much-loved family man'

Offering advice on how to notice misleading statements, a Full Fact spokeswoman said: ‘The phrasing of these Facebook posts is very similar to many other posts—concerning a range of false appeals including for missing children, missing pensioners and found pets—that we have checked before.

Hide Ad
The misleading Facebook post shows a woman lying in a hospital bed with a coma. It has been seen on Portsmouth based Facebook groups and has been shared hundreds of times. Picture: Stephen Andrews/Full Fact

‘One way these fake posts can be identified is by checking to see if the comments are disabled, which is often done to prevent social media users from alerting other people to the fact the post isn’t genuine.’ The spokeswoman added these posts often changed to advertise surveys or housing websites after reaching a lot of people.