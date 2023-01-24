Charity Full Fact have identified the post which shows an unconscious woman sitting in a hospital bed is fake. The caption reads: ‘We need urgent help identifying a young woman who was mugged, stabbed and left for dead on the roadside.

NOW READ: Man named and charged with theft from vehicle

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘She is in a coma right now & the deputies are not able to identify her because she doesn’t have an ID on her. Let’s bump this post so it may reach people who can be able to identify her.’

After analysis by the organisation, it has been deemed not to be real. It uses a picture taken from a 2016 news article about a woman who was critically injured in a car accident in Utah, USA.

The nefarious post has been shared in local groups such as Portsmouth buy and sale everything – racking up hundreds of shares. Almost identical appeals have been circulated in groups across the UK, US and Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering advice on how to notice misleading statements, a Full Fact spokeswoman said: ‘The phrasing of these Facebook posts is very similar to many other posts—concerning a range of false appeals including for missing children, missing pensioners and found pets—that we have checked before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The misleading Facebook post shows a woman lying in a hospital bed with a coma. It has been seen on Portsmouth based Facebook groups and has been shared hundreds of times. Picture: Stephen Andrews/Full Fact