The family of a man who was seriously injured in a collision on a busy motorway are calling for any witnesses to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Carl Tompkins, 30, from Tadley, remains in hospital after a collision on the M3 on Friday, October 4 resulted in his silver Honda Civic leaving the carriageway and hitting a tree at around 10.22pm. A number of people stopped at the scene to help but did not leave their details, Carl’s family are now asking for these people to come forward.

Mr Tompkins’ family said: "Thank you to those who stopped to help Carl, especially the paramedics and the air ambulance who gave him the best chance. Thank you also to Southampton Hospital Neurological Intensive Care and Basingstoke Hospital Intensive Care for the amazing care that you have given to Carl.

"We also want to thank all those who have already spoken to the police, but we know there may be people with further information who haven't come forward and we would urge them to do so.

"As a family we just want to get some answers to understand the events. No matter how small or insignificant it may seem, your information may fill in the gaps of the night of the collision. Our family would like to thank everyone for their support through this extremely difficult time."

A 33-year-old man from Basingstoke and a 34-year-old man from St Mary Bourne have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They have both been released under investigation as police continue with their enquiries.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We believe several motorists, who may have witnessed the collision, stopped at the scene but left without leaving any details.

“We would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far, but believe there are a number of witnesses at the scene who are yet to speak to police.

“We believe there may also have been people on bridges over the M3 who may have seen what happened. If anyone has any information or dash cam footage of the Civic or anything relevant to this collision, please contact us.

“You can call 101 quoting reference 44240431989, or make a report online using the same reference number via our website.”

Police advise you are also able to make a report anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.