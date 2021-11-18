Kenneth Cullen was walking along Clarence Esplanade when he was hit by a black Honda CBR motorbike on Monday, November 8.

Despite heroic efforts from bystanders, who provided CPR, 76-year-old Mr Cullen, from Heathfield Green, Midhurst in West Sussex, was pronounced dead at the scene

Paying tribute to him tonight, his family said: ‘Ken was taken from us suddenly and will be sorely missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and his many friends across the world.

‘We would also like to give our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped at the scene, who tried to resuscitate him and who cared for his wife at the scene in a desperately difficult time.’

A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police added that a A 21-year-old man from Portsmouth attended a voluntary interview in relation to the incident. Enquiries continue.Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision can call police on 101 or report on visit the Hampshire Constabulary’s website, quoting reference number 44210448459.

