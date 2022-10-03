The bodies of Christopher Stone-Houghton, 66, and Ruth Stone-Houghton, 60, were found by officers at a home in Holcot Lane, in Anchorage Park, on September 14.

The couple’s family are remembering the pair as ‘positive’ with a ‘loveable sense of humour’ - but are asking for an end to speculation into the incident which led to their deaths.

Chris and Ruth’s family said: ‘Not only were Chris and Ruth amazing parents to their two children - anyone who knew Chris and Ruth will know how hard they worked in so many parts of their lives and they were both known for their positivity and loveable sense of humour.

‘We would appreciate any further speculation into what has occurred to come to an end out of respect for our family.

‘We would also like to thank all those which have sent flowers and messages, which are overflowing with love, admiration and wonderful memories.’

Police are conducting enquiries into the circumstances of both deaths and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Hampshire Constabulary says that the family are being supported by specialist officers as the investigation into the couple’s deaths continues.

The family also shared a photograph of the couple, and said: ‘The picture shows Chris and Ruth celebrating Ruth’s birthday at the Thatched House, Southsea with their family.

‘This was one of their favourite places to go, especially since they both recently retired.’

Police opened a murder investigation into Mrs Stone-Houghton’s death.

One, Jim Stephens, who lives down the road said: ‘We don’t get things like that around here. Just kids doing stupid things, throwing eggs. Nothing serious. It's very quiet, very friendly around here. A lot of elderly people. It's very sad.’

Mother-and-son Mandy and Jimmy Cheung run the Compass Rose, a nearby pub. Last month Mandy said: ‘This area is really nice. It's terrible, I just can't believe it happened here - maybe London or Brighton, but not in Portsmouth.’