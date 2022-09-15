The body of a 66-year-old man was also found. This morning police have been seen coming in and out of the house.

Police outside a house in Holcot Lane, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth today after two bodies were discovered. A murder probe has been launched after the death of a 60-year-old woman, and the body of a 66-year-old man was also found Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Jim Stephens lives down the road. He said: ‘We don’t get things like that around here. Just kids doing stupid things, throwing eggs. Nothing serious. It's very quiet, very friendly around here. A lot of elderly people. It's very sad.’

One neighbour, speaking this morning, said: ‘I saw about four or six emergency vehicles pull up, that was a bit disconcerting and when the tape went up. It's a nice, quiet area but it shows that people are going through their problems.’

Another added : ‘It's very sad and we feel shell-shocked with it all. It’s all a bit surreal. We’ll probably never get to find out what is going on.' Another said: 'Everyone knows everyone - not in each other's pockets, but we all look out for each other. I'm very shocked.’

Another neighbour said: ‘It looks serious, there's been police there 24/7, police cars, tape put up. It doesn't feel good. Even though I don’t know them. When something happens so close to home, it feels a bit dodgy. It's usually a nice place to live, people always looking after each other.’

Police outside a house in Holcot Lane, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth today during a murder investigation Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

One neighbour said: ‘It’s a quiet place – any incident involving police is very unusual round here and 75 per cent of people who live here are retired.

‘We’ve lived here over 20 years and I’ve only ever seen three policemen.

‘But we saw about half a dozen police cars, an ambulance and forensic vans parked outside the house.’

Mother-son team Mandy and Jimmy Cheung run the Compass Rose, the local pub. They say that they first heard the news from one of their regular customers. Mandy said: ‘This area is really nice. It's terrible, I just can't believe it happened here - maybe London or Brighton, but not in Portsmouth.’