The search warrant was issued at an address in Medina House, Redlands Lane, on Tuesday morning. Police were on the scene at roughly 10am.

Two arrests were made – a girl, 16, and a man, 42 – but they were both de-arrested and scheduled for interviews relating to potential drug offences. A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Two people were initially arrested, and were de-arrested as it has been arranged for them to be interviewed voluntarily at a later stage.

Police raided a flat at Medina House in Redlands Lane, Fareham. Picture: Google Street View.

‘A 16-year-old girl will be interviewed for possession of Class A, and a 42-year-old man will be interviewed for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The investigation is exploring potential drugs supply.

