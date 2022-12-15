Fareham flat raided by police over suspected drug activity with girl and man to be interviewed
OFFICERS raided a flat in Fareham over suspicions of drug activity being carried out.
The search warrant was issued at an address in Medina House, Redlands Lane, on Tuesday morning. Police were on the scene at roughly 10am.
Two arrests were made – a girl, 16, and a man, 42 – but they were both de-arrested and scheduled for interviews relating to potential drug offences. A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Two people were initially arrested, and were de-arrested as it has been arranged for them to be interviewed voluntarily at a later stage.
‘A 16-year-old girl will be interviewed for possession of Class A, and a 42-year-old man will be interviewed for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The investigation is exploring potential drugs supply.
‘Officers routinely patrol any known hotspot areas and will use stop and search powers where necessary and proportionate to do so.’