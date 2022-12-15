News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fareham flat raided by police over suspected drug activity with girl and man to be interviewed

OFFICERS raided a flat in Fareham over suspicions of drug activity being carried out.

By Freddie Webb
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The search warrant was issued at an address in Medina House, Redlands Lane, on Tuesday morning. Police were on the scene at roughly 10am.

SEE ALSO: Motorist who drove less than a mile home from pub tests positive for cocaine in Portsmouth

Hide Ad

Two arrests were made – a girl, 16, and a man, 42 – but they were both de-arrested and scheduled for interviews relating to potential drug offences. A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Two people were initially arrested, and were de-arrested as it has been arranged for them to be interviewed voluntarily at a later stage.

Police raided a flat at Medina House in Redlands Lane, Fareham. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Girl, 14, punched by pensioner while riding bike home from school in Gosport with police hunting suspect

‘A 16-year-old girl will be interviewed for possession of Class A, and a 42-year-old man will be interviewed for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The investigation is exploring potential drugs supply.

Hide Ad

‘Officers routinely patrol any known hotspot areas and will use stop and search powers where necessary and proportionate to do so.’