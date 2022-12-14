News you can trust since 1877
Girl, 14, punched by pensioner while riding bike home from school in Gosport with police hunting suspect

POLICE are hunting a pensioner who punched a girl in the street in Gosport.

By Freddie Webb
7 hours ago - 1 min read

The victim, 14, was riding home on a bike when she was attacked by a stranger. She was punched in the arm on November 23 at roughly 2.20pm in Broom Way.

Gosport police have released a description of the suspect. A statement said: ‘The suspect is described as a white male, late 60s to early 70s, of slim build, between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 10ins tall, and has a grey/white stubbly beard.

The girl was attacked in Broom Way, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View
‘He was riding a dark coloured bike, which had curly handlebars at the ends, and a luggage tray with a bag on it. He was also wearing a cycle helmet.

‘If you saw anything of this incident, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44220476008. If you were driving along Broom Way at a similar time, please can you review your dashcam footage and let us know if it caught anything of the incident.’