Police pulled over the driver who was spotted travelling less than a mile home from the boozer in Portsmouth last night. Officers have been conducting increased patrols over the festive period as part of Operation Holly, the annual Christmas campaign aiming to crackdown on impaired driving.

SEE ALSO: Four drug driving arrests made in Portsmouth as Christmas crackdown on impaired driving intensifies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire roads policing unit reported on Twitter: ‘#OpHolly patrols conducted in Portsmouth this evening. Lots of negative breath tests conducted and advice provided for drivers.

The driver provided a positive drugwipe. Picture: Hampshire roads policing unit

‘One driver decided to drive less than a mile home from the pub - spotted leaving the car park and provided a positive drugwipe for Cocaine.’

Four people were arrested in the Guildhall area on the night of December 4, all of which tested positive for drugs. Chief inspector Chris Spellerberg, of the roads policing unit, said a ‘selfish minority’ are taking risks by driving under the influence.

Advertisement Hide Ad