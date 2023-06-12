News you can trust since 1877
Fareham house raided of car keys and necklace with man due in court

A man is due in court tomorrow over a burglary investigation in Fareham after a house was raided.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST

Police were called at 5am on August 29 when it was reported a house in William Price Gardens had been entered and various items, including car keys and a necklace were stolen, the force said.

Two cars were subsequently stolen from the driveway but both vehicles were later recovered. Following enquiries, 21-year-old Joshua Waters, formerly of Wimpson Gardens in Southampton, was issued with a summons to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on June 13 to face charges of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of cannabis.

Police Picture: Habibur Rahman
