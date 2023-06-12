READ NOW: M27 crash

Two cars were subsequently stolen from the driveway but both vehicles were later recovered. Following enquiries, 21-year-old Joshua Waters, formerly of Wimpson Gardens in Southampton, was issued with a summons to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on June 13 to face charges of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of cannabis.

Police Picture: Habibur Rahman

SEE ALSO: Travellers booted off site

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.