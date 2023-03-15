News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
1 hour ago Council cancels annual fireworks display
1 hour ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Fareham man, 37, charged with raping boy and inciting boy to commit indecent acts due in court

A Fareham man charged with raping a boy is now due to appear in court next month.

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:17 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:18 GMT

Alan Gomes, 37, of Hollybrook Gardens, Locks Heath, was charged with two counts of raping a boy under 16, and three counts of inciting a boy under 14 to commit an act of gross indecency. The alleged offences were said to have taken place between 1998 and 2002 in Warsash and Bursledon.

READ NOW: Crash leaves lane blocked

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gomes appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court before his case was adjourned until April 19 at the same court.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Watch joyrider high speed chase

SEE MORE: Gary Glitter ‘should die in jail’