Fareham man, 37, charged with raping boy and inciting boy to commit indecent acts due in court
A Fareham man charged with raping a boy is now due to appear in court next month.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:17 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:18 GMT
Alan Gomes, 37, of Hollybrook Gardens, Locks Heath, was charged with two counts of raping a boy under 16, and three counts of inciting a boy under 14 to commit an act of gross indecency. The alleged offences were said to have taken place between 1998 and 2002 in Warsash and Bursledon.
Gomes appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court before his case was adjourned until April 19 at the same court.