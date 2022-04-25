Fareham man admits to raping woman, 22, in 'shocking' attack on the town's footbridge

John Sommerville Taylor Horne, aged 39, was charged with rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after he attacked a woman on the footbridge that crossed over Western Way, close to Fareham railway station.

The woman, 22, told police that she left Slug and Lettuce in the town at around 1am on March 19, before walking along West Street when a man she did not know approached her.

The footbridge near Fareham train station.

She was then threatened by the man before he assaulted and raped her.

An investigation was launched, led by Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team, and Horne was identified following extensive enquiries.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today (April 25), Horne, of Broadacre Place in Fareham, admitted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Detective chief inspector Roger Wood said: ‘This was a shocking incident which will forever have an impact on this woman’s life.

‘Her courage and support throughout this investigation has ensured the conviction of a very dangerous man.

‘This crime also had a huge impact on the local community who were understandably concerned about what had happened. I hope the conviction that has been secured provides some reassurance to residents that we will do everything in our power to investigate these types of incidents thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.’

Horne was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing on May 25.

If you have been affected by sexual abuse, you can report this to police in confidence via 101.