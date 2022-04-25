Repeat offender Michael Tyler, 37, was exposed by the paedophile hunter group after trying to lure his victim into sex whilst warning her not to tell anyone.

The Hayling Island predator sparked up a chat with the child online before the conversation quickly became sexual.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jailed: Michael Tyler. Pic Hants police

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how the pervert sought to entice the child with compliments to achieve his own warped gratification during a two-week period in January.

Tyler sent the apparent girl an avalanche of crude pictures and videos of himself after the chats became increasingly sexualised as the conversation moved on to Whatsapp.

The court heard how Tyler told the girl she was ‘beautiful’ and ‘gorgeous’ before adding: ‘This will be our secret.’

Prosecutor Edward Hollingsworth said: ‘The sexual communication carried on and he sent images of his penis and a video of himself (performing a sex act).

‘He said they should meet up and suggested visiting her or going to a hotel.’

The court was told how Tyler attempted to gain the girl’s trust to achieve his ends. ‘We don’t have to have sex. I can touch and kiss you in places,’ he told the child.

Another video of himself performing a sex act was then sent before he added: ‘You can touch if you want.’

Tyler said he would be ‘gentle and loving’ as he continued his bombardment to the child, who he encouraged to perform a sex act on herself.

He arranged to meet her on January 30 at Salisbury train station after the girl said she was house sitting nearby.

But when members of the paedophile hunters turned up Tyler was nowhere to be seen.

However, the paedophile was later doorstepped and ‘confronted’ at his home in Westfield Avenue where he gave ‘no comment’ responses.

Police were called before Tyler was arrested.

The court heard how Tyler was jailed in 2010 for ‘like offending’ when he was snared by a decoy after trying to get a 14-year-old girl to perform a sex act on a webcam.

He went on to commit breaches to his sexual notification requirements in 2019, which he was given a suspended sentence for.

The court was told how Tyler had not gone to meet the girl.

SEE ALSO: Man found with head injuries

Judge, Recorder Robin Sellers, said: ‘Obviously you didn’t go (to meet the girl) and had no plans to.’

Highlighting the previous offending, the judge said: ‘It is a recurrence of the same type of behaviour.

‘You put yourself out there not knowing who you were going to be talking to. You fell foul of the trap from the decoy.’

Recorder Sellers highlighted Tyler’s history of ‘non-compliance’ with court orders before adding: ‘You are dangerous and present a significant risk to the public.’

Tyler was then served a five-year jail term with a one-year extended sentence.