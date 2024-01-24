Car kicker arrested by police after being seen booting vehicles and leaving one with dent in Gosport
A man has been dealt with by police after being spotted kicking cars in Gosport.
The 22-year-old male was caught booting vehicles in the early hours of yesterday (January 23). One car was left with a dent following the Fareham native's antics in Rowner Road.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: "We were called at 5.20am on January 23 with reports of a man kicking cars along Rowner Road. Police attended and arrested a 22-year-old man from Fareham at the location on suspicion of criminal damage. after one vehicle owner reported that their car had sustained a dent to the wheel arch."
The police spokesman outlined man's punishment after being detained. The car kicker was handed a community resolution, which is an informal non-statutory disposal often used in certain anti-social behaviour incidents. The offender accepts responsibility, and the views of the victim are taken into account when a resolution like this is used.
"The man was dealt with by means of Community Resolution whereby he must write a written apology letter to the vehicle owner, and attend an alcohol awareness course and a drug awareness course," the police spokesman said.