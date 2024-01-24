Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 22-year-old male was caught booting vehicles in the early hours of yesterday (January 23). One car was left with a dent following the Fareham native's antics in Rowner Road.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: "We were called at 5.20am on January 23 with reports of a man kicking cars along Rowner Road. Police attended and arrested a 22-year-old man from Fareham at the location on suspicion of criminal damage. after one vehicle owner reported that their car had sustained a dent to the wheel arch."

The police spokesman outlined man's punishment after being detained. The car kicker was handed a community resolution, which is an informal non-statutory disposal often used in certain anti-social behaviour incidents. The offender accepts responsibility, and the views of the victim are taken into account when a resolution like this is used.