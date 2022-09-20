The woman was dragged to floor while walking through Victoria Park on Friday afternoon and was sexually assaulted. Picture: Malcolm Wells/The News Portsmouth.

The victim, 20, was walking through Victoria Park on Friday afternoon when a man snuck up behind her.

She was dragged to the ground by her clothing and indecently assaulted, at 1.40pm.

After being touched up by the man, she managed to escape and run away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is now being supported by specialist officers.

Hampshire Constabulary have arrested a man from Fareham, 57, connected to the attack.

A statement said: ‘We have now arrested a 57-year-old man from Fareham on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.

‘We would still like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the park or nearby at around the time specified above or anyone who witnessed the incident.

‘Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44220378047.’

Officers had launched an investigation once they heard about the assault.

The victim was able to give a brief description of the predator.

SEE ALSO: Rolex watch robbed from Park Gate man who made Facebook Marketplace listing to pay medical care

As previously reported in The News, a spokesman said: ‘She did not see the person but thinks they were a man and says they smelt strongly of body odour.’

Increased patrols around Victoria Park were put in place over the weekend.

The Hampshire police spokesman added that they believe the sexual assault was an isolated incident.