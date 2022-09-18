The victim, 20, was walking through Victoria Park yesterday afternoon when a stranger snuck up behind her.

At 1.40pm, she was pulled to earth by her clothing and touched indecently.

The woman was dragged to floor while walking through Victoria Park yesterday afternoon and was sexually assaulted. Picture: Malcolm Wells/The News Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘The 20-year-old was going through the park at around 1.40pm yesterday, Saturday, September 17 when someone came up behind her and grabbed her.

‘They pulled her by her clothing and then indecently assaulted her.’

The victim was able to escape, and give a partial description of the attacker.

‘She did not see the person but thinks they were a man and says they smelt strongly of body odour,’ the spokesman added.

The police have launched an investigation to find the man, and believe it is an isolated incident.

More officers will be patrolling the park area.