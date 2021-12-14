Fareham man caught with air rifle is jailed for 20 weeks - courts round-up
DEFENDANTS at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court have been sentenced for their crimes.
Lucasz Michalak, 32, of Westcote Road, London, admitted harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on July 26 last year in Portsmouth.
He was fined £180 with a £34 surcharge and £34 victim surcharge. He must pay £300 prosecution costs.
Lee Ball, 45, of First Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted failing to comply with a community order by not attending a telephone appointment.
He must continue with 100 hours' unpaid work, with 20 hours added for the breach.
He must pay £60 costs.
Hayley Rashley, 37, of Marks Road, Fareham, admitted failing to comply with a community order and must carry on with 28 days' rehabilitation activities.
She must pay £30 costs.
Calvin Radley, 24, of Gordon Road, Fareham, admitted assault and having an air rifle at a property in Randal View, Bishopsfield Road, Fareham on May 7 last year.
He breached a suspended sentence for assault by beating and harassment.
Magistrates jailed him for 20 weeks with £100 compensation.
The air rifle must be destroyed.
He received no separate penalty after admitting cultivating cannabis, a class B drug, and possession of cannabis and amphetamine on September 7 this year.
Connor Efford, 25, of Almondsbury Road, Paulsgrove, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on November 25 this year.
He must pay £200 compensation.
He breached a suspended sentence for assaulting an emergency worker.
Victor Simon, 21, of Elm Grove, Southsea, admitted assaulting an emergency worker - a police officer - on November 27 last year in Southsea.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities.
He was fined £100 with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
She also admitted having cannabis resin, a class B drug, on November 27.
Dylan Proudley, 22, of Kingston Road, Fratton, was found guilty of assault by beating in Portsmouth on January 26.
He was jailed for 35 days.
Proudley admitted obstructing a police officer on January 27, a malicious communications offence on January 26, and he was found guilty of damaging a window mechanism on January 26.
Proudley must pay a £128 surcharge and £200 costs.
