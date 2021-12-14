Fareham man caught with air rifle is jailed for 20 weeks - courts round-up

Lucasz Michalak, 32, of Westcote Road, London, admitted harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on July 26 last year in Portsmouth.

He was fined £180 with a £34 surcharge and £34 victim surcharge. He must pay £300 prosecution costs.

Lee Ball, 45, of First Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted failing to comply with a community order by not attending a telephone appointment.

He must continue with 100 hours' unpaid work, with 20 hours added for the breach.

He must pay £60 costs.

Hayley Rashley, 37, of Marks Road, Fareham, admitted failing to comply with a community order and must carry on with 28 days' rehabilitation activities.

She must pay £30 costs.

Calvin Radley, 24, of Gordon Road, Fareham, admitted assault and having an air rifle at a property in Randal View, Bishopsfield Road, Fareham on May 7 last year.

He breached a suspended sentence for assault by beating and harassment.

Magistrates jailed him for 20 weeks with £100 compensation.

The air rifle must be destroyed.

He received no separate penalty after admitting cultivating cannabis, a class B drug, and possession of cannabis and amphetamine on September 7 this year.

Connor Efford, 25, of Almondsbury Road, Paulsgrove, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on November 25 this year.

He must pay £200 compensation.

He breached a suspended sentence for assaulting an emergency worker.

Victor Simon, 21, of Elm Grove, Southsea, admitted assaulting an emergency worker - a police officer - on November 27 last year in Southsea.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities.

He was fined £100 with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

She also admitted having cannabis resin, a class B drug, on November 27.

Dylan Proudley, 22, of Kingston Road, Fratton, was found guilty of assault by beating in Portsmouth on January 26.

He was jailed for 35 days.

Proudley admitted obstructing a police officer on January 27, a malicious communications offence on January 26, and he was found guilty of damaging a window mechanism on January 26.

Proudley must pay a £128 surcharge and £200 costs.

