Fabian Silva, a 19-year-old of Sedgley Close in Southsea, has appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court to receive his sentence of eight years in prison, with an extension of one year, over the attack this year.

On April 30, Police were called to Slindon Street in the city centre after a report that 19-year-old had been stabbed around 5.30pm.

Officers found the victim with serious injuries to his right arm. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he needed to be placed in an induced coma and undergo surgery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Silva Picture: Hampshire police

He has since recovered from his injuries, and Silva has now been found guilty and sentenced for wounding with intent and possession of a blade in public, despite his denial of charges.

A second 19-year-old man was also charged in connection with this incident. He was found not guilty of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place by a jury.

Police in Slindon Street in Portsmouth city centre after an incident which has seen Arundel Street, Yapton Street and Slindon Street taped off.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burton said the attack in a busy part of the city in broad daylight was ‘senseless and brazen’.

The detective continued: ‘While the victim suffered serious injuries, he’s very fortunate to be alive and this could have had much graver consequences.

‘We’re pleased with this sentence today which comes as the result of a thorough investigation. We hope that today’s sentence reassures our communities that we will not tolerate violent offences of this nature and those responsible will be brought to justice.

‘Knife crime can have a devastating impact on families and communities and we continue to work day and night to tackle it.

‘We want those who may be carrying a knife out of fear to come forward and speak with police or an adult that they can trust such as a youth worker, teacher at school, charities or by calling Crimestoppers. We want to help young people get out of the cycle of violence and stop the devastation caused to them and their families due to knife crime.’

Portsmouth suffered a flurry of stabbings over the summer, with attacks on Southsea Common and in Somers Town.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron