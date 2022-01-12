Fareham man in court accused of making 2,700 indecent images of children
A MAN appeared in court charged with making over 2,700 indecent images of children.
Philip Garrard, 51, of West Street, Fareham, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with three offences of making indecent images of children.
These included allegedly making 323 still and 605 Category A moving images of children between November 25, 2014, and January 1 2020.
During the same date he is also alleged to have made 448 still and 189 moving Category B
images of children.
Garrard is also accused of having 1,079 still and 110 moving Category C images during the same period.
He entered no pleas with his case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on February 7. He was granted unconditional bail.