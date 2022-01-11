In the early hours of Sunday morning, a man was seen trying car door handles in Upper St Michaels Grove, Longmynd Drive and Appleton Road.

It was discovered that items including a purse and some loose change were stolen from a couple of cars.

Officers were also informed that in the early hours of the same morning, a man had opened the front door of a house on Highlands Road, and a man had tried the door handle of a house on Catisfield Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police tape.

Last night, Hampshire Constabulary charged Steven Anthony Hoile, aged 38, of Wallington Shore Road.

On the basis of the evidence available to police, Hoile was charged with theft from a motor vehicle, and four counts of vehicle interference.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today where he admitted these offences, and was jailed immediately for four months.

Hoile was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

In a Facebook post, Fareham police said: ‘We want to thank everyone who assisted with the investigation and who reported information to us, including those who got in touch after yesterday’s Facebook post.

‘We know that vehicle related crime can be a particular concern for our communities, and encourage vehicle owners to remember to keep their cars locked at night, and to check out our vehicle crime web page for any additional advice and information: hampshire.police.uk/.../keeping-vehicles-safe/.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron