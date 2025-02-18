Fareham man arrested over attempted murder and offensive weapon after serious assault

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 10:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Fareham man was arrested for attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon following a serious assault at an address.

Police Police
Police

The 31-year-old suspect was detained by police following the incident inside a property at 8.30pm on Sunday in Tatwin Crescent, Southampton.

An emergency worker was also assaulted during the incident. No information has been given by police on the alleged attempted murder victim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit The News’ newsletter page to sign up for our range of free emails - including the latest headlines and Pompey updates

A police spokesperson said: “We were called just before 8.30pm on February 16 to a report of an assault at an address in Tatwin Crescent, Southampton.

“Officers attended the address, where a 31-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, common assault, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon, and common assault of an emergency worker.

“He remains in custody at this time. We are continuing with our enquiries, with officers conducting house to house and other enquiries in the area.

“If you do have any concerns or any information which may assist them, then please don't hesitate to speak with them or get in touch with us.”

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice