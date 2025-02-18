Fareham man arrested over attempted murder and offensive weapon after serious assault
The 31-year-old suspect was detained by police following the incident inside a property at 8.30pm on Sunday in Tatwin Crescent, Southampton.
An emergency worker was also assaulted during the incident. No information has been given by police on the alleged attempted murder victim.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called just before 8.30pm on February 16 to a report of an assault at an address in Tatwin Crescent, Southampton.
“Officers attended the address, where a 31-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, common assault, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon, and common assault of an emergency worker.
“He remains in custody at this time. We are continuing with our enquiries, with officers conducting house to house and other enquiries in the area.
“If you do have any concerns or any information which may assist them, then please don't hesitate to speak with them or get in touch with us.”