A boy has been found guilty of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause violence.

As reported, police gave chase to a 15-year-old after attempting to carry out a stop search on Fratton Road on Thursday 14 November shortly before 7pm. The suspect sprinted off before he was caught moments later nearby with an imitation gun.

A police spokesperson said at the time: “A short foot pursuit was undertaken before the 15-year-old boy was arrested on Stamford Street on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. A gas powered imitation firearm was recovered.

“We can confirm that following the arrest of a 15-year-old boy that he has subsequently been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.”

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court - sitting as a youth court - where he denied the charge but was found guilty.

He will now be sentenced on May 19.

Police had told people to contact them with information on 101, case number 44PC1059124.