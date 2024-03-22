Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brett Sitch, aged 52, was convicted of 12 charges following a lengthy investigation led by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s specialist Operation Amberstone team.

The charges are as follows:

Brett Sitch has been jailed for more than 30 years.

10 counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16

2 counts of inciting a boy under the age of 14 to commit an act of gross indecency

The Amberstone investigation began on 9 January 2020 when one of the victims – now an adult man – bravely contacted police to disclose that he had been abused by Sitch once or twice a week over a period of two years at an address in Gosport. Through subsequent enquiries, police spoke with other men who were believed to have been abused by Sitch as children. Some reported that when they were children, Sitch had encouraged them to carry out sexual acts upon him, and to play ‘dares’ which involved them having to commit indecent acts on the other boys.

Sitch, of Hammond Road in Fareham, denied all of the abuse, and the case went to trial on Monday 20 November 2023 at Portsmouth Crown Court. Sitch was found guilty of 12 offences on Friday 7 December. Appearing at the same court for sentencing today (Friday 22 March), he was jailed for 30 years.

DC Sam Couchman, from Operation Amberstone, said: “What these children, now grown men, experienced at such a young age was appalling. The bravery shown by the victims in this case has been commendable. I want to praise them for the courage they have shown through the investigation, and for talking to Police about what had happened to them to help bring Sitch to justice. Sitch completely took advantage of these children, using the façade of dares to mask his abuse and normalise his disturbing sexual behaviour.

“The survivors of this abuse found their voice, and because of this he now can’t harm another child. I want survivors of abuse to know that if they find the courage to speak out, they will be listened to and supported.”

Amberstone is a specialist team of officers and staff dedicated to investigating allegations of rape and serious sexual abuse, and supporting victims through the criminal justice process. The force want to encourage anyone who has been affected by child sexual abuse to contact police on 101, where you can speak to an officer in confidence.

A force spokesperson added: "We recognise that not everyone has the confidence to talk to police about what they have experienced. Please be reassured that there are other services available that can offer you specialist support to help you deal with the impact of abuse."

For information and contact details relating to sexual abuse support services, you can visit Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary's dedicated web page: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/support-for-victims-of-rape-and-sexual-assault/.

You can also find out more about how to report, and seek support for child abuse here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/caa/child-abuse/.