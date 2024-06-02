Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers issued multiple fines after reports that vehicles were driving “dangerously” - with multiple fines issued to drivers.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers were called to the gathering of 80 vehicles in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 1) due to reports of dangerous driving - which left tyre marks “all over the roads.” The incident took place in the Segensworth area of Fareham and multiple fines were given.

Writing on social media, a Fareham Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a large car meet in Segensworth with vehicles driving dangerously at speed around roundabouts in Concorde Way. Police attended within minutes of the call and found around 80 vehicles. One vehicle was given a fixed penalty notice for no front number plate - £100.

“Another vehicle was given a fixed penalty notice for the rear number plate not being illuminated during the hours of darkness - £50. And a final vehicle was served a Section 59 warning for driving carelessly and inconsiderately - if sighted in the next 12 months the vehicle will be seized. The rest of the group left.