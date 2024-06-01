Meat worth £300 stolen from Havant Asda supermarket and car driven at staff - Hampshire police appeal
The incident took place at Asda in Havant’s Purbrook Way on Monday, May 6 - and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealing to the public for witnesses.
A force spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these men? We want to speak with them in connection with an incident which took place at Asda in Purbrook Way, Havant, on May 6. Around 1.30pm two men entered the store and left through a fire exit with around £300 worth of meat. When staff tried to challenge them as they put the meat into a waiting car, it has been reported the car was driven towards the staff.
“The vehicle, a white Toyota Yaris, then weaved through the car park and drove away. If you recognise either of these men, then we want to hear from you.”
You can provide information either directly to the police, by calling 101 or going to their website, and quoting the reference 44240189129. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to their website.