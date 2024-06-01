Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for two men after £300 worth of meat was stolen from a Hampshire supermarket - and staff were reportedly threatened with a moving car.

The incident took place at Asda in Havant’s Purbrook Way on Monday, May 6 - and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealing to the public for witnesses.

A force spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these men? We want to speak with them in connection with an incident which took place at Asda in Purbrook Way, Havant, on May 6. Around 1.30pm two men entered the store and left through a fire exit with around £300 worth of meat. When staff tried to challenge them as they put the meat into a waiting car, it has been reported the car was driven towards the staff.

“The vehicle, a white Toyota Yaris, then weaved through the car park and drove away. If you recognise either of these men, then we want to hear from you.”

