Police report that converters have been stolen from vehicles in Portchester along Falcon Close, Birdwood Grove and Hertsfield, as well as vehicles in Titchfield near Southampton Road, since the weekend.

It follows a string of catalytic converter thefts across the north of Portsmouth last month.

Police say the thefts are due to the rhodium and palladium in these converters - two metals which have increased in price since last year.

Hampshire Constabulary has advised residents to weld their catalytic converters to the car if they are bolted on, or purchase a ‘cage clamp’ that makes them more difficult to remove.

A spokesman from the force said: ‘Catalytic converters can be stolen within a few minutes by using just a few basic tools, but there are ways you can protect your vehicle if, like many people, you don’t have access to a garage.

‘Find out where your cat converter is located on your car; if it’s at the front of your car, park with the bonnet towards a wall if possible.

‘If it’s at the back, park it with your exhaust to the wall If parking in a public car park, consider parking alongside other cars and incorporating a wall.

‘Avoid parking your vehicle half on the pavement and half on the road, as this may make it easier for thieves to get under your car

‘Etch a serial number on the converter so that if it is stolen and then recovered, we can get your converter back to you.’

Tilt sensors are also available from car dealerships and garages.

Police are also asking scrap metal dealers to be on the look out and contact officers if anyone tires to sell a catalytic converter.

Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity or has doorbell camera/CCTV camera footage around the recently targeted areas, police are encouraging them to call 101.

In the event your catalytic converter is stolen, you can report it online here.

