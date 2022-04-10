Emergency services were called to All Bar Street in Southampton in the early hours of the morning.

Police responded to reports of a serious assault at 4am today after a man in his 20s was found with injuries.

An attempted murder probe has been launched after a serious assault in Southampton.

He has been taken to hospital, where he remains with potentially life-changing injuries.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, a 21-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of attempted murder, a 19-year-old man from Fareham and a 17-year-old boy from Winchester on suspicion of GBH with intent.

‘Officers remain in the area today, conducting enquiries.’