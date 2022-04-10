Fareham teenager, 19, arrested as part of attempted murder investigation after serious Southampton assault
A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a serious assault in Hampshire.
Emergency services were called to All Bar Street in Southampton in the early hours of the morning.
Police responded to reports of a serious assault at 4am today after a man in his 20s was found with injuries.
Read More
He has been taken to hospital, where he remains with potentially life-changing injuries.
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, a 21-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of attempted murder, a 19-year-old man from Fareham and a 17-year-old boy from Winchester on suspicion of GBH with intent.
SEE ALSO: Two people injured in crash on major Portsmouth road sparking large emergency service response
‘Officers remain in the area today, conducting enquiries.’
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information can call 101, quoting the reference 44220140497. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.