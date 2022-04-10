Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the scene in Fratton Road, Fratton, at around 4.45pm yesterday.

A car and a moped were involved in a collision near the junction with Penhale Road, police have said.

Traffic was diverted following the incident yesterday.

Pictures and video footage show a number of police cars at the scene, as well as an ambulance and a fire crew.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 4.39pm to a report of a collision involving a car and a moped on Fratton Road.

‘Two people, the driver of the car and a moped rider were injured in the incident.’

Emergency services in Fratton Road, Fratton

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue added: ‘We were called to a road traffic collision in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, at 16:45.

‘One fire engine from Southsea attended to assist with making the scene safe before the crew left at just before 17:20.’

Portsmouth Roads tweeted: ‘R.T.I Fratton Road junction of Penhale Road emergency services in attendance, avoid area if possible.’

