Two people injured in crash on major Portsmouth road sparking large emergency service response
TWO people were injured in a crash on a major Portsmouth road which sparked a large emergency service response this weekend.
Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the scene in Fratton Road, Fratton, at around 4.45pm yesterday.
A car and a moped were involved in a collision near the junction with Penhale Road, police have said.
Traffic was diverted following the incident yesterday.
Pictures and video footage show a number of police cars at the scene, as well as an ambulance and a fire crew.
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 4.39pm to a report of a collision involving a car and a moped on Fratton Road.
‘Two people, the driver of the car and a moped rider were injured in the incident.’
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue added: ‘We were called to a road traffic collision in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, at 16:45.
‘One fire engine from Southsea attended to assist with making the scene safe before the crew left at just before 17:20.’
Portsmouth Roads tweeted: ‘R.T.I Fratton Road junction of Penhale Road emergency services in attendance, avoid area if possible.’
The News has contacted South Central Ambulance Service for comment on the crash as well.