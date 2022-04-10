Two people injured in crash on major Portsmouth road sparking large emergency service response

TWO people were injured in a crash on a major Portsmouth road which sparked a large emergency service response this weekend.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 12:21 pm

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the scene in Fratton Road, Fratton, at around 4.45pm yesterday.

A car and a moped were involved in a collision near the junction with Penhale Road, police have said.

Traffic was diverted following the incident yesterday.

Pictures and video footage show a number of police cars at the scene, as well as an ambulance and a fire crew.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 4.39pm to a report of a collision involving a car and a moped on Fratton Road.

‘Two people, the driver of the car and a moped rider were injured in the incident.’

Emergency services in Fratton Road, Fratton

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue added: ‘We were called to a road traffic collision in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, at 16:45.

‘One fire engine from Southsea attended to assist with making the scene safe before the crew left at just before 17:20.’

Portsmouth Roads tweeted: ‘R.T.I Fratton Road junction of Penhale Road emergency services in attendance, avoid area if possible.’

Emergency services attend 'incident' in Fratton Road, Fratton.

The News has contacted South Central Ambulance Service for comment on the crash as well.