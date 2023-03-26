As reported on Friday, Police were called into action to deal with the unauthorised encampment that was set up in a car park near Cams Alders Palmerston Business Park on Thursday – close to the Cams Alders football ground. It led to Fareham Town FC posting that its Wessex League match versus Hamble was off on Saturday. The travellers have since left the site.

The club posted on Twitter: ‘I am disappointed to report that we have spoken to the league and have had to call tomorrows game off against Hamble FC due to the fact travellers have rocked up in their numbers to Cams. It’s not safe to host a game there tomorrow.’

Then, in the message thread, the club said their bar manager had been assaulted. ‘The game is off I’m afraid. League, officials, staff, volunteers, programmes, food, players, all now stood down/cancelled. With the assault on our bar manager today, we weren’t taking any [chances] and want to protect all involved.’

Police told The News they had not received any reports of an assault.

The force said in its statement on Friday: ‘We have been working with our partners in response to an unauthorised encampment that was set up on Thursday. Police have visited the site and engaged with the occupants, in addition to speaking to the local community and liaising with Fareham Borough Council.

‘A decision was made this afternoon (March 24) to serve a notice to leave on the encampment under Section 60C of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. The occupants were understanding and have agreed to leave the area.‘These powers can be considered if it is deemed that an unauthorised encampment is likely to cause significant damage, disruption or distress to the community. Decisions such as these are carefully considered, and these powers were used today as a result of disruption that was being caused to the community in this area.’

Land near Fareham Town FC where travellers have camped Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250323-39)

