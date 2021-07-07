The incident took place on Tuesday June 29 around 4pm when a Silver Honda Civic was in collision with a man in his 30s in Redlands Lane, Fareham, leaving him with minor injuries to his leg.

‘Following this incident, the man got into his silver car and followed the Civic along Newgate Lane to Lee-on-the-Solent and the Daedalus Industrial Park,’ a police statement said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

‘He was believed to be driving dangerously during this time.’

A 29-year-old woman from Redlands Lane, Fareham, was arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH and has been bailed until July 31.

Police added: ‘A woman driving a green Range Rover is believed to have filmed the pursuit, and we would like to speak to her as part of our enquiries.

‘Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam footage or did you also film the incident?’

SEE ALSO: Mum tells court she was smoking drugs when baby turned blue

Call police on 101, quoting 44210255986, with any information.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron